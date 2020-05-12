© ATS PCB | May 12, 2020
AT&S CFO resigns from the board for health reasons
CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer will takes over the tasks on an interim basis.
For health reasons, CFO Monika Stoisser-Göhring, in agreement with the supervisory board and the company, has decided to resign from the AT&S Management Board at the end of the 2019/2020 financial year. “The entire Board of Management and the Supervisory Board regret the resignation of Monika Stoisser-Göhring from the Management Board,” says Dr. Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in a press release. “I would like to thank her for the outstanding work she has done in recent years. With her leadership and professional expertise, she has managed not only to increase the internal financing capability, but also to create a sound balance sheet structure that forms the basis for investments in new technologies.” “Monika Stoisser-Göhring is a highly competent professional, an outstanding person and an appreciative colleague. We will miss her very much in the team of the Management Board and in the entire company,” adds CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. “The entire AT&S team wishes her the best, a hopefully soon recovery and a quick return to the company.” Monika Stoisser-Göhring began her AT&S career in 2011 as Head of Finance and Controlling and then took on the role of Director Human Resources. In June 2017, she was appointed as CFO. “In terms of diversity, it has always been a matter of particular concern to me to value the differences between the employees and to promote this diversity of individual potential,” says Monika Stoisser-Göhring. “It is my understanding that leveraging different talents and potentials is key to the sustainable success of a company.” The CFO’s tasks are taken over by CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer on an interim basis, who already held this position in 2012/2013.
Major suppliers file joint patent infringement lawsuit against Senju Group MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Henkel and Heraeus take the view that the solder alloy products sold by Senju Metal Industry violate a joint patent.
Keith Bryant joins Swedish developer of X-ray sources Stockholm-based Excillum, a company focused on high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources, announces that it has recruited Keith Bryant to the company.
Everflow JV to manufacture Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Nusaned Investment and Schmid Group have closed the JV transaction in Saudi Arabia focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.
China enters the top-10 among semi suppliers HiSilicon is the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the top-10.
Eltos continues to invest in its machine park Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.
Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings German PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH has entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. Business operations continue regardless.
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.
Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner Over the past two decades, medical device companies have moved away from the complexities of building products so that they can focus on product IP, handing over most aspects of manufacturing operations to electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.
Plejd increases its volumes at Note During the fourth quarter of 2018, Swedish EMS provider Note announced a collaboration with Swedish smart lighting company Plejd. So far, that collaboration has developed far beyond expectations.
Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19 Palomar Technologies says that the company has seen an increase in requests from customers manufacturing critical components needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.
BMK and Digi-Key expands their strategic collaboration BMK and Digi-Key announces that the companies have expanded their strategic cooperation and signed a partnership agreement.
Kuka to supply 50 robots to an e-mobility provider Kuka system partner, SAR Elektronic GmbH, is building five fully-automated production and inspection lines for an unnamed German automotive supplier. Around 50 robots from Kuka will make up the lines.
Synapse Electronique adds two Universal Instruments lines Canadian OEM and EMS provider Synapse Electronique has integrated two Universal Instruments Fuzion Platform production lines in its Shawinigan, Quebec facility.
Intel expands MaaS offerings with purchase of Moovit Intel Corporation has acquired mobility-as-a-service solutions (MaaS) provider Moovit, for approximately USD 900 million (USD 840 million net of Intel Capital equity gain).
Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR Volvo Cars is partnering with tech firm Luminar to provide their LiDAR and perception technology for Volvo’s next generation cars.
Fabrinet adjustments kept the company running Fabrinet’s swift adjustments to a changing business environment allowed the company to remain operational and keep its financial results within its guidance.
JAVAD EMS adds new technology to CA facility San Jose-based JAVAD EMS has installed the Summit 1800i rework system from VJ Electronix Inc. to its Silicon Valley factory.
Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20 Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.
Variosystems acquires Solve Engineering On April 30, 2020, Variosystems AG acquired the service company Solve GmbH located in Buchs SG Switzerland.
Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2 The automotive technology company Veoneer, launches its suite of collision mitigation technology on the new fully electric Polestar 2.Load more news
