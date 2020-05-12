© ATS

AT&S CFO resigns from the board for health reasons

CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer will takes over the tasks on an interim basis.

For health reasons, CFO Monika Stoisser-Göhring, in agreement with the supervisory board and the company, has decided to resign from the AT&S Management Board at the end of the 2019/2020 financial year. “The entire Board of Management and the Supervisory Board regret the resignation of Monika Stoisser-Göhring from the Management Board,” says Dr. Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in a press release. “I would like to thank her for the outstanding work she has done in recent years. With her leadership and professional expertise, she has managed not only to increase the internal financing capability, but also to create a sound balance sheet structure that forms the basis for investments in new technologies.” “Monika Stoisser-Göhring is a highly competent professional, an outstanding person and an appreciative colleague. We will miss her very much in the team of the Management Board and in the entire company,” adds CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. “The entire AT&S team wishes her the best, a hopefully soon recovery and a quick return to the company.” Monika Stoisser-Göhring began her AT&S career in 2011 as Head of Finance and Controlling and then took on the role of Director Human Resources. In June 2017, she was appointed as CFO. “In terms of diversity, it has always been a matter of particular concern to me to value the differences between the employees and to promote this diversity of individual potential,” says Monika Stoisser-Göhring. “It is my understanding that leveraging different talents and potentials is key to the sustainable success of a company.” The CFO’s tasks are taken over by CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer on an interim basis, who already held this position in 2012/2013.