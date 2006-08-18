Freescale expands in India

Freescale is expanding its India operations with a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Bangalore to support Freescale's research and development in software for wireless technologies.

This follows the company's recent acquisition of a 300,000-square-foot campus in Noida to support expansion plans.



"Investment in this facility strengthens Freescale's software platform solutions for mobile and consumer devices," said Sandeep Chennakeshu, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale's wireless and mobile systems group.



The Bangalore center develops embedded platform software solutions for cellular protocols, multimedia, security and connectivity.