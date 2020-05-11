© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Keith Bryant joins Swedish developer of X-ray sources

Stockholm-based Excillum, a company focused on high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources, announces that it has recruited Keith Bryant to the company.

Mr. Bryant will take on a role in Business Development for Imaging Systems, the company discloses in an update on LinkedIn. “Keith comes with a huge amount of commercial experience in this sector and is a well-known presenter of advanced technologies in Electronics Manufacturing and Inspection. Having a commercial and technology background makes him a perfect fit for this exciting new role,” the company writes in the update. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where it has R&D, engineering and production all in house.