© kentoh dreamstime.com

Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities

EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.

The MDSAP certification enables the three manufacturing sites to be audited once by an accredited third party to satisfy regulations for medical device markets across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the US. The certification ensures that consistent quality practices and audits are performed across regions, reducing regulatory risk for Sanmina’s medical device customers. “Medical devices have become increasingly sophisticated and our customers expect us to provide the highest levels of quality and consistency during the production of these complex products,” says Anca Thompson, SVP and Chief Quality Officer at Sanmina, in a company update. “Achieving MDSAP certification further validates to our customers that we are producing safe and effective medical products that comply with all of the regulatory requirements across these regions.” Collaborating with medical device and healthcare companies, Sanmina designs and manufactures a broad range of blood and molecular diagnostics, medical imaging and patient monitoring equipment, along with high-volume class I, II and III medical devices.