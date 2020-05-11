© head off dreamstime.com Analysis | May 11, 2020
China enters the top-10 among semi suppliers
HiSilicon is the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the top-10.
IC Insights’ the top-10 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O S D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 1Q20 includes six suppliers headquartered in the U.S., two in South Korea, and one each in Taiwan and China. The ranking includes four fabless companies such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and HiSilicon and one pure-play foundry, namely TSMC. In total, the top-10 semiconductor companies’ sales surged by 16% in 1Q20 compared to 1Q19, more than twice the total worldwide semiconductor industry 1Q20/1Q19 increase of 7%. Nine of the top-10 companies had sales of at least USD 3.0 billion in 1Q20, one company more than in 1Q19. As shown, it took almost USD 2.7 billion in quarterly sales just to make it into the 1Q20 top-10 semiconductor supplier list. There were two new entrants into the top-10 ranking in 1Q20, HiSilicon and Nvidia. These two companies replaced Infineon and Kioxia in the top-10 listing. HiSilicon is the semiconductor design division of China-based telecommunications giant Huawei and over 90% of HiSilicon’s sales go to its parent company. As shown, China-based fabless IC supplier HiSilicon jumped up five spots in the ranking to 10th place, making it the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the worldwide top-10 listing. HiSilicon’s year-over-year sales surged 54% in 1Q20. Nvidia also posted a solid year-over-year sales increase of 37% in 1Q20. The top-10 ranking includes one pure-play foundry, TSMC, which registered a strong 45% 1Q20/1Q19 jump in revenue. Much of this increase was due to a surge in sales of 7nm application processors to Apple and HiSilicon for their respective smartphones. HiSilicon has become an increasingly important customer for TSMC and represented 14% of its sales last year, up from holding only a 5% share in 2017. It is interesting to note that HiSilicon and Apple combined to represent 37% of TSMC’s total sales in 2019.
Keith Bryant joins Swedish developer of X-ray sources Stockholm-based Excillum, a company focused on high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources, announces that it has recruited Keith Bryant to the company.
Everflow JV to manufacture Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Nusaned Investment and Schmid Group have closed the JV transaction in Saudi Arabia focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Eltos continues to invest in its machine park Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.
Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings German PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH has entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. Business operations continue regardless.
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.
Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner Over the past two decades, medical device companies have moved away from the complexities of building products so that they can focus on product IP, handing over most aspects of manufacturing operations to electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.
Plejd increases its volumes at Note During the fourth quarter of 2018, Swedish EMS provider Note announced a collaboration with Swedish smart lighting company Plejd. So far, that collaboration has developed far beyond expectations.
Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19 Palomar Technologies says that the company has seen an increase in requests from customers manufacturing critical components needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.
BMK and Digi-Key expands their strategic collaboration BMK and Digi-Key announces that the companies have expanded their strategic cooperation and signed a partnership agreement.
Kuka to supply 50 robots to an e-mobility provider Kuka system partner, SAR Elektronic GmbH, is building five fully-automated production and inspection lines for an unnamed German automotive supplier. Around 50 robots from Kuka will make up the lines.
Synapse Electronique adds two Universal Instruments lines Canadian OEM and EMS provider Synapse Electronique has integrated two Universal Instruments Fuzion Platform production lines in its Shawinigan, Quebec facility.
Intel expands MaaS offerings with purchase of Moovit Intel Corporation has acquired mobility-as-a-service solutions (MaaS) provider Moovit, for approximately USD 900 million (USD 840 million net of Intel Capital equity gain).
Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR Volvo Cars is partnering with tech firm Luminar to provide their LiDAR and perception technology for Volvo’s next generation cars.
Fabrinet adjustments kept the company running Fabrinet’s swift adjustments to a changing business environment allowed the company to remain operational and keep its financial results within its guidance.
JAVAD EMS adds new technology to CA facility San Jose-based JAVAD EMS has installed the Summit 1800i rework system from VJ Electronix Inc. to its Silicon Valley factory.
Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20 Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.
Variosystems acquires Solve Engineering On April 30, 2020, Variosystems AG acquired the service company Solve GmbH located in Buchs SG Switzerland.
Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2 The automotive technology company Veoneer, launches its suite of collision mitigation technology on the new fully electric Polestar 2.
DigiProces opens new EMC lab The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory of DigiProces is already in operation, allowing the company to perform pre-certification essays in an almost immediate way and speeding up the verification and validation time for the commercialisation of electric and electronic products.
European semiconductor sales up 5.7% from previous quarter European semiconductor sales grew by 5.7% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the previous quarter reaching USD 10.172 billion, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).Load more news
