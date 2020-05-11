© head off dreamstime.com

IC Insights’ the top-10 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O S D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 1Q20 includes six suppliers headquartered in the U.S., two in South Korea, and one each in Taiwan and China. The ranking includes four fabless companies such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and HiSilicon and one pure-play foundry, namely TSMC.In total, the top-10 semiconductor companies’ sales surged by 16% in 1Q20 compared to 1Q19, more than twice the total worldwide semiconductor industry 1Q20/1Q19 increase of 7%. Nine of the top-10 companies had sales of at least USD 3.0 billion in 1Q20, one company more than in 1Q19. As shown, it took almost USD 2.7 billion in quarterly sales just to make it into the 1Q20 top-10 semiconductor supplier list. There were two new entrants into the top-10 ranking in 1Q20, HiSilicon and Nvidia. These two companies replaced Infineon and Kioxia in the top-10 listing. HiSilicon is the semiconductor design division of China-based telecommunications giant Huawei and over 90% of HiSilicon’s sales go to its parent company. As shown, China-based fabless IC supplier HiSilicon jumped up five spots in the ranking to 10th place, making it the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the worldwide top-10 listing. HiSilicon’s year-over-year sales surged 54% in 1Q20. Nvidia also posted a solid year-over-year sales increase of 37% in 1Q20. The top-10 ranking includes one pure-play foundry, TSMC, which registered a strong 45% 1Q20/1Q19 jump in revenue. Much of this increase was due to a surge in sales of 7nm application processors to Apple and HiSilicon for their respective smartphones. HiSilicon has become an increasingly important customer for TSMC and represented 14% of its sales last year, up from holding only a 5% share in 2017. It is interesting to note that HiSilicon and Apple combined to represent 37% of TSMC’s total sales in 2019.For more information visit