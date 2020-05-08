© filmfoto dreamstime.com

Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs

A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.

The notice, received by the State of Wisconsin April 22, stated the reduction will begin around May 28 and be completed in mid-June. There are no bumping rights and the affected workers are not represented by a union. In part, the letter read, “We are taking these employment actions because of COVID-19 business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable. We would have liked to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11, the Presidential Declaration of a national emergency on March 13, and other related governmental announcements and actions.” The company, purchased by Japan’s TDK in 2015 and headquartered in Minnesota, performs component manufacturing, including photo etching and circuit fabrication in Eau Claire.