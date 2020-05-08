© filmfoto dreamstime.com General | May 08, 2020
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs
A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
The notice, received by the State of Wisconsin April 22, stated the reduction will begin around May 28 and be completed in mid-June. There are no bumping rights and the affected workers are not represented by a union. In part, the letter read, “We are taking these employment actions because of COVID-19 business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable. We would have liked to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11, the Presidential Declaration of a national emergency on March 13, and other related governmental announcements and actions.” The company, purchased by Japan’s TDK in 2015 and headquartered in Minnesota, performs component manufacturing, including photo etching and circuit fabrication in Eau Claire.
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.
Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner Over the past two decades, medical device companies have moved away from the complexities of building products so that they can focus on product IP, handing over most aspects of manufacturing operations to electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.
Plejd increases its volumes at Note During the fourth quarter of 2018, Swedish EMS provider Note announced a collaboration with Swedish smart lighting company Plejd. So far, that collaboration has developed far beyond expectations.
Ad
Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19 Palomar Technologies says that the company has seen an increase in requests from customers manufacturing critical components needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.
BMK and Digi-Key expands their strategic collaboration BMK and Digi-Key announces that the companies have expanded their strategic cooperation and signed a partnership agreement.
Kuka to supply 50 robots to an e-mobility provider Kuka system partner, SAR Elektronic GmbH, is building five fully-automated production and inspection lines for an unnamed German automotive supplier. Around 50 robots from Kuka will make up the lines.
Synapse Electronique adds two Universal Instruments lines Canadian OEM and EMS provider Synapse Electronique has integrated two Universal Instruments Fuzion Platform production lines in its Shawinigan, Quebec facility.
Intel expands MaaS offerings with purchase of Moovit Intel Corporation has acquired mobility-as-a-service solutions (MaaS) provider Moovit, for approximately USD 900 million (USD 840 million net of Intel Capital equity gain).
Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR Volvo Cars is partnering with tech firm Luminar to provide their LiDAR and perception technology for Volvo’s next generation cars.
Fabrinet adjustments kept the company running Fabrinet’s swift adjustments to a changing business environment allowed the company to remain operational and keep its financial results within its guidance.
JAVAD EMS adds new technology to CA facility San Jose-based JAVAD EMS has installed the Summit 1800i rework system from VJ Electronix Inc. to its Silicon Valley factory.
Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20 Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.
Variosystems acquires Solve Engineering On April 30, 2020, Variosystems AG acquired the service company Solve GmbH located in Buchs SG Switzerland.
Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2 The automotive technology company Veoneer, launches its suite of collision mitigation technology on the new fully electric Polestar 2.
DigiProces opens new EMC lab The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory of DigiProces is already in operation, allowing the company to perform pre-certification essays in an almost immediate way and speeding up the verification and validation time for the commercialisation of electric and electronic products.
European semiconductor sales up 5.7% from previous quarter European semiconductor sales grew by 5.7% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the previous quarter reaching USD 10.172 billion, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Kimball third quarter net sales drops 6% YoY “We are pleased with the results we delivered in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 despite the interruptions and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says CEO Donald D. Charron.
Precision Micro ramps up production of critical ventilator components As a supplier for the manufacture of parts for medical equipment, photo chemical etching company Precision Micro, has seen a six-fold increase in sensors and valve parts which are essential in ventilators.
Aspocomp’s result hit by the effects of COVID-19 Aspocomp says the coronavirus pandemic affected its first-quarter net sales and weakened the operating result.
BAE completes its acquisition of Raytheon’s Airborne Radios business After reaching a definitive agreement in January, BAE Systems has now completed the acquisition of Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Airborne Tactical Radios (Airborne Radios) business.
Harju Elekter plans to merge its Swedish subsidiaries The company says that it wants to simplify the coordination of its sales and marketing operations and the management of its Swedish subsidiaries. Therefore Harju Elekter has decided to merge its units in the country.
Benchmark sees its 1Q profit drop The EMS provider saw both its sales and profit slide during the years first quarter.
Neways to help upgrade the LOFAR telescope At the end of April, the ASTRON foundation based in Dwingeloo in the Netherlands, awarded a tender for the supply of 328 UniBoard2 units to Neways.Load more news
Related news