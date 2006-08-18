Sales increasing for reflow ovens in US despite competition from overseas manufacturers

According to CircuitsAssembly the market for reflow ovens in North America is growing for reflow ovens.

Many electronics manufacturers have had a tough period of time with hard competition from far east manufacturers but still there is a lot of companies wanting to invest in new high tech processes to meet the requirements of the RoHS directive. According to CircuitsAssembly the sales of reflow ovens in North America will have a growth rate of 3.8% annually to reach a total revenue of $68.1 million in 2012.



“In a mature market like reflow soldering, significant changes can mostly be attributed to the occurrence of process changes,” Frost & Sullivan research analyst Deepa Mathew told CircuitsAssembly.



“Complying with RoHS guideline has created a pressing and immediate need for compatible equipment that can withstand the new process parameters, thus boosting market growth”, he added.