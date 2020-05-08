© celestica

AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components

EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.

Under terms of the agreement, Celestica will manufacture printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) modules for FlexAir Powered Air Purifying Respirators (FlexAir PAPR) systems. The devices are used extensively as part of a personal protective equipment (PPE) system by first response, hospital and emergency medical services personnel. Celestica’s supply chain and engineering teams have sourced the required components and materials for the devices and will provide value-added engineering support. “To help meet the urgent demand for PPE for hospitals and frontline workers, we worked closely with ADG to rapidly develop a solution that met their timeline and product requirements,” says Darryl Sills, General Manager, Canada Operations, Celestica in a press release. “Celestica takes great pride in supporting companies like ADG to provide the equipment that will help to protect lives.” FEMA awarded the contract to ADG, a majority-owned subsidiary of AirBoss of America, for the manufacture of 100,000 FlexAir PAPR systems, 600,000 filters and related accessories. Initial deliveries of the circuit board assemblies for the PAPRs will commence promptly from one of Celestica’s North American facilities to help ADG meet their commitments to FEMA. “In the fight against COVID-19 speed and quality are critical,” adds Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO of AirBoss of America. “Turning to an industry-leader like Celestica will help us get life-saving equipment deployed into the field on a large scale as quickly as possible.”