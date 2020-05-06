© JAVAD

JAVAD EMS adds new technology to CA facility

San Jose-based JAVAD EMS has installed the Summit 1800i rework system from VJ Electronix Inc. to its Silicon Valley factory.

The rework technology includes recent refinements for ultra-small components like 01005s, while maintaining capabilities for large boards, oversized CPU sockets, connectors and large BGAs up to 120x120 mm. In a press release announcing the purchase, JEMS VP Gary Walker said, “We decided the Summit 1800i was the ideal choice to support our new large board line. The proven repeatability and reliability of the Summit in all aspects of the rework process instills confidence that the results will meet the demands of today’s highly complex technologies.” The Summit 1800i incorporates all of the features required for current and future rework applications. Triple stage convection heating provides the flexibility to rework a wide range of products including large high-density assemblies. The addition of top heater boost provides programmable increased power and flow through the top heater. This can result in reduced peak component temperatures and time above liquidus to meet stringent specifications and limits, an important element for maintaining the integrity of costly PWBs and components. The same 1800i system can rework components as small as 01005 as well as through hole components. Accompanying Sierramate software includes auto profiling tools to generate thermal profiles without guess work and guides operator procedures to complete the rework operation with minimal intervention.