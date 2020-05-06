© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20

Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled USD 104.6 billion during the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter sales decreased 3.6% compared to the previous quarter, which is in line with typical seasonal trends, and increased 6.9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Global sales for the month of March 2020 were USD 34.9 billion, an increase of 0.9% compared to the previous month's total and 6.9% more than sales from March 2019. "First-quarter global semiconductor sales slipped somewhat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, but monthly totals for March increased month-to-month and year-to-year, indicating the available sales data has not yet fully captured the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Ongoing macroeconomic turmoil related to the pandemic has caused significant uncertainty for the global semiconductor market that is likely to persist in the months ahead." Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in Europe (4.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.2%), and the Americas (1.1%), but decreased in China (-0.2%) and Japan (-2.1%). Sales increased year-to-year in the Americas (21.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (4.6%), China (4.5%), and Japan (1.0%), but fell slightly in Europe (-1.1%).