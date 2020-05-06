© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | May 06, 2020
Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20
Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled USD 104.6 billion during the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter sales decreased 3.6% compared to the previous quarter, which is in line with typical seasonal trends, and increased 6.9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Global sales for the month of March 2020 were USD 34.9 billion, an increase of 0.9% compared to the previous month's total and 6.9% more than sales from March 2019. "First-quarter global semiconductor sales slipped somewhat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, but monthly totals for March increased month-to-month and year-to-year, indicating the available sales data has not yet fully captured the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Ongoing macroeconomic turmoil related to the pandemic has caused significant uncertainty for the global semiconductor market that is likely to persist in the months ahead." Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in Europe (4.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.2%), and the Americas (1.1%), but decreased in China (-0.2%) and Japan (-2.1%). Sales increased year-to-year in the Americas (21.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (4.6%), China (4.5%), and Japan (1.0%), but fell slightly in Europe (-1.1%).
Ad
JAVAD EMS adds new technology to CA facility San Jose-based JAVAD EMS has installed the Summit 1800i rework system from VJ Electronix Inc. to its Silicon Valley factory.
Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20 Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.
Variosystems acquires Solve Engineering On April 30, 2020, Variosystems AG acquired the service company Solve GmbH located in Buchs SG Switzerland.
Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2 The automotive technology company Veoneer, launches its suite of collision mitigation technology on the new fully electric Polestar 2.
DigiProces opens new EMC lab The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory of DigiProces is already in operation, allowing the company to perform pre-certification essays in an almost immediate way and speeding up the verification and validation time for the commercialisation of electric and electronic products.
European semiconductor sales up 5.7% from previous quarter European semiconductor sales grew by 5.7% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the previous quarter reaching USD 10.172 billion, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Kimball third quarter net sales drops 6% YoY “We are pleased with the results we delivered in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 despite the interruptions and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says CEO Donald D. Charron.
Precision Micro ramps up production of critical ventilator components As a supplier for the manufacture of parts for medical equipment, photo chemical etching company Precision Micro, has seen a six-fold increase in sensors and valve parts which are essential in ventilators.
Aspocomp’s result hit by the effects of COVID-19 Aspocomp says the coronavirus pandemic affected its first-quarter net sales and weakened the operating result.
BAE completes its acquisition of Raytheon’s Airborne Radios business After reaching a definitive agreement in January, BAE Systems has now completed the acquisition of Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Airborne Tactical Radios (Airborne Radios) business.
Harju Elekter plans to merge its Swedish subsidiaries The company says that it wants to simplify the coordination of its sales and marketing operations and the management of its Swedish subsidiaries. Therefore Harju Elekter has decided to merge its units in the country.
Benchmark sees its 1Q profit drop The EMS provider saw both its sales and profit slide during the years first quarter.
Neways to help upgrade the LOFAR telescope At the end of April, the ASTRON foundation based in Dwingeloo in the Netherlands, awarded a tender for the supply of 328 UniBoard2 units to Neways.
We’re going back to the moon - and Blue Origin will lead the way On the last day of April, the Blue Origin National Team, which includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper, was selected by NASA to begin to develop the Artemis Human Landing System for which the ultimate goal is to return humans to the moon.
North American PCB industry sales up 3.7% in March Total North American PCB shipments in March 2020 were up 3.7% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments rose 31.6%.
Historical decline – smartphone production to drop by 16.5% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the global spread of COVID-19 in 2020 has brought about the greatest magnitude of declines in the smartphone market in recent years.
Absolute EMS picks up Vision MARK-1 from Insituware Insituware LLC has sold its first handheld diagnostic tool, Vision MARK-1, to Santa Clara-based Absolute EMS.
TTM Technologies to reconfigure operations in China TTM Technologies Inc. has announced plans to restructure its Electro-Mechanical (E-MS) Business Unit consisting of three Chinese manufacturing facilities, two in Shanghai (SH E-MS and SH BPA) and one in Shenzhen (SZ).
Q-Free finds a new production partner in Norautron Q-Free is entering into a partnership with Norautron for Norwegian production of an intelligent transportation systems at the EMS providers premises in Horten, Norway.
Sanmina is feeling the effects of COVID-19 – but keeps on trucking “While the financial results for our second fiscal quarter were influenced significantly by COVID-19, I am pleased to report we were still able to generate $119 million of free cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet with over $1.1 billion in cash.” says CEO Hartmut Liebel.
Celestica manufactures ventilator components for Medtronic EMS provider Celestica is collaborating with Medtronic to produce subassemblies for Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980 (PB980) ventilators.
Total foundry revenue to undergo single-digit growth in 2020 Total foundry revenue in 2020 is expected to reach 5%-9% YoY growth, with 6.8% being the median, says TrendForce.
Jenoptik supplies laser systems to Chinese automotive supplier A Chinese automotive supplier has ordered an additional laser-scoring machine for precision airbag perforation, investing in technology for processing automotive interiors.
SK Innovation ups its EV battery investment in the US to $2.5B The South Korean company says it plans to make an additional investment in its US battery business. This additional investment will fund the start of construction of a second electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia.Load more news
Most Read
- Celestica manufactures ventilator components for Medtronic
- Sanmina is feeling the effects of COVID-19 – but keeps on trucking
- Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic
- Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy
- TTM Technologies to reconfigure operations in China