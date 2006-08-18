20 working days to get a new battery from Dell

It will take 20 working days until the owner of the computers at risk of beeing put on fire by its batteries, to get a new battery from Dell.

Dell has now started to replace the fire causing batteries from Sony with new ones from Sanyo but it will take as much as 20 working days for the Dell notebook owners to get the replacing battery. EETimes also reported that Sony stressed that they only manufactured the battery cells and that the complete batteries were assembled by another manufacturer. However Sony admitted that it was their manufacturing process of the Li-Ion battery cells that caused fire on the notebooks.