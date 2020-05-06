© Veoneer Electronics Production | May 06, 2020
Veoneer starts production of technology suite for Polestar 2
The automotive technology company Veoneer, launches its suite of collision mitigation technology on the new fully electric Polestar 2.
The system allows the Polestar 2 to gather information and data about its surroundings and the trajectory of vehicles around it to assist drivers to avoid potentially hazardous situations. Key components of the technology suite include Veoneer's 4th generation mono vision system, 77GHz front radar, and an ADAS Electronic Control Unit (ECU). The Polestar 2 is the first vehicle to use the Zenuity sensor fusion software platform enabling features like object detection, lane keeping aid, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and traffic assist. Veoneer's front 77 GHz radar unit and windshield-mounted mono vision camera keeps the Polestar 2's eyes on the road to take preventative measures whenever something encroaches on its path ahead. Automatic pre-braking, steering support, and incrementally tightening seatbelts also come into play, maximizing safety for the occupants. Veoneer’s 4th generation mono vision system is designed with a 100-degree field-of-view and 1.7 megapixel resolution to support ADAS features necessary to achieve 5-star ratings for Euro NCAP. “We are excited to start deliveries of Veoneer’s 4th generation mono vision cameras, upgraded 77GHz radars, ADAS ECUs and industry-leading feature software on the all-new Polestar 2, allowing drivers to interact with the Polestar and its surroundings in an advanced new way,” says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO, in a press release. “Veoneer is proud to bring new levels of safety and convenience to car drivers and occupants across the globe and the Polestar 2 is the first vehicle equipped with these advanced systems.”
Global semiconductor sales decrease 3.6% in 1Q20 Sales in March increase 0.9% month-to-month and 6.9% year-to-year but decreased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter; however, the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis not yet captured in the available sales data, says SIA.
Variosystems acquires Solve Engineering On April 30, 2020, Variosystems AG acquired the service company Solve GmbH located in Buchs SG Switzerland.
DigiProces opens new EMC lab The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory of DigiProces is already in operation, allowing the company to perform pre-certification essays in an almost immediate way and speeding up the verification and validation time for the commercialisation of electric and electronic products.
European semiconductor sales up 5.7% from previous quarter European semiconductor sales grew by 5.7% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the previous quarter reaching USD 10.172 billion, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Kimball third quarter net sales drops 6% YoY “We are pleased with the results we delivered in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 despite the interruptions and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says CEO Donald D. Charron.
Precision Micro ramps up production of critical ventilator components As a supplier for the manufacture of parts for medical equipment, photo chemical etching company Precision Micro, has seen a six-fold increase in sensors and valve parts which are essential in ventilators.
Aspocomp’s result hit by the effects of COVID-19 Aspocomp says the coronavirus pandemic affected its first-quarter net sales and weakened the operating result.
BAE completes its acquisition of Raytheon’s Airborne Radios business After reaching a definitive agreement in January, BAE Systems has now completed the acquisition of Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Airborne Tactical Radios (Airborne Radios) business.
Harju Elekter plans to merge its Swedish subsidiaries The company says that it wants to simplify the coordination of its sales and marketing operations and the management of its Swedish subsidiaries. Therefore Harju Elekter has decided to merge its units in the country.
Benchmark sees its 1Q profit drop The EMS provider saw both its sales and profit slide during the years first quarter.
Neways to help upgrade the LOFAR telescope At the end of April, the ASTRON foundation based in Dwingeloo in the Netherlands, awarded a tender for the supply of 328 UniBoard2 units to Neways.
We’re going back to the moon - and Blue Origin will lead the way On the last day of April, the Blue Origin National Team, which includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper, was selected by NASA to begin to develop the Artemis Human Landing System for which the ultimate goal is to return humans to the moon.
North American PCB industry sales up 3.7% in March Total North American PCB shipments in March 2020 were up 3.7% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments rose 31.6%.
Historical decline – smartphone production to drop by 16.5% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the global spread of COVID-19 in 2020 has brought about the greatest magnitude of declines in the smartphone market in recent years.
Absolute EMS picks up Vision MARK-1 from Insituware Insituware LLC has sold its first handheld diagnostic tool, Vision MARK-1, to Santa Clara-based Absolute EMS.
TTM Technologies to reconfigure operations in China TTM Technologies Inc. has announced plans to restructure its Electro-Mechanical (E-MS) Business Unit consisting of three Chinese manufacturing facilities, two in Shanghai (SH E-MS and SH BPA) and one in Shenzhen (SZ).
Q-Free finds a new production partner in Norautron Q-Free is entering into a partnership with Norautron for Norwegian production of an intelligent transportation systems at the EMS providers premises in Horten, Norway.
Sanmina is feeling the effects of COVID-19 – but keeps on trucking “While the financial results for our second fiscal quarter were influenced significantly by COVID-19, I am pleased to report we were still able to generate $119 million of free cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet with over $1.1 billion in cash.” says CEO Hartmut Liebel.
Celestica manufactures ventilator components for Medtronic EMS provider Celestica is collaborating with Medtronic to produce subassemblies for Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980 (PB980) ventilators.
Total foundry revenue to undergo single-digit growth in 2020 Total foundry revenue in 2020 is expected to reach 5%-9% YoY growth, with 6.8% being the median, says TrendForce.
Jenoptik supplies laser systems to Chinese automotive supplier A Chinese automotive supplier has ordered an additional laser-scoring machine for precision airbag perforation, investing in technology for processing automotive interiors.
SK Innovation ups its EV battery investment in the US to $2.5B The South Korean company says it plans to make an additional investment in its US battery business. This additional investment will fund the start of construction of a second electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia.
Note inks agreement medtech company Swedish EMS provider Note has signed an agreement with Breas Medical, which is a Swedish international company that develops respiratory aids (ventilators) for hospitals and home care.Load more news
