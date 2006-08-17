Pipex Wireless to produce WiMAX in 2007

Pipex Wireless, the joint venture between Pipex and Intel, is now after testing and evaluating ready to launch its WiMAX products.

Pipex Wireless is planning commercial WiMAX services next year following successful testing of its technology and service offering in Stratford-upon-Avon.



Pipex Wireless now claims that its 3.6GHz trials are now successfully completed.



"In our next stage, we are undertaking commercial trials delivering end-to-end WiMAX services with a number of local authorities and live customers", Mike Read, CEO of Pipex said.