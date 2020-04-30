© celestica

Celestica manufactures ventilator components for Medtronic

EMS provider Celestica is collaborating with Medtronic to produce subassemblies for Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980 (PB980) ventilators.

Ventilators like the PB980 are primarily designed for critically ill patients in high acuity settings and, as most people have heard by now, they play a crucial role in the management of patients with severe respiratory illness, such as COVID-19. “We are committed to supporting Medtronic with critical manufacturing and supply chain support for high grade ventilators that are in urgent demand for COVID-19 patient care,” says Kevin Walsh, Vice President, HealthTech, Celestica, in a press release. “This agreement takes our decade-long collaboration to the next level and is a reflection of the trust that Medtronic has placed in Celestica to help them meet unprecedented global demand in these challenging times.” Besides the company’s collaboration with Medtronic, Celestica has worked with several other customers to increase production of critical medical devices and equipment to help improve the For example, the EMS-provider has increased production of a portable ultrasound device used by doctors to quickly perform lung scans of patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The company has also scaled to meet increasing demand for automated blood analyzer devices used in the testing process for COVID-19. Celestica has also added additional capacity to support the immediate production for a range of products including respiratory monitors and diagnostic systems that will be delivered to hospitals and temporary medical facilities.