© Trendforce Analysis | April 30, 2020
Total foundry revenue to undergo single-digit growth in 2020
Total foundry revenue in 2020 is expected to reach 5%-9% YoY growth, with 6.8% being the median, says TrendForce.
According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, if the COVID-19 pandemic were to cause a break in the semiconductor supply chain, the industry would then be confronted with operational difficulties; the pandemic-induced decline in commercial and social activities may also potentially push back or even lower the traditional strong seasonality, thus affecting the foundry industry’s magnitude of revenue growth in 2020. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, foundries had originally forecasted a double-digit revenue growth YoY. However, given the deferred schedule of disease containment and the uncertain recovery time for market demand, TrendForce is forecasting a 5%-9% single-digit YoY growth in foundry revenue this year, with 6.8% being the median. An analysis of wafer start orders placed at various foundries in 1H20 shows the following situations: Foundry clients refrained from large-scale cutbacks in orders, as these clients took into account the possibility of rebounding demand in the market after the pandemic’s eventual slowdown and aimed to avoid component shortages. In addition, foundry clients’ stock-up demand from 4Q19 was able to sustain the industry’s 1Q20 revenue. On the other hand, TrendForce expects the pandemic to have a somewhat noticeable effect on foundry orders in 2Q20 compared to 1Q20. For instance, orders for certain consumer electronics may be adjusted, while the demand for chips used in telework and medical applications, which are critical functions amidst the pandemic, is expected to undergo some degree of growth. Therefore, despite adjustments to foundry orders in 2Q20, the magnitude of these adjustments will not be significant. As well, 2Q19 was a relatively low base period in terms of foundry revenue; even if foundries were to see QoQ decreases in 2Q20 revenue, the low base period in 2Q19 means a YoY increase remains likely. Nevertheless, although certain chip orders in 2Q20 may be included in 3Q20 revenue after the chips have been produced, these orders are projected to contribute to 3Q20 revenue shares to a limited extent only. Also, given the delays in pandemic containment measures and uncertainty regarding demand ramp-up, foundry clients may begin evaluating the possibility of reducing their orders by a relatively large amount, in an effort to avoid excess inventory. This potential reduction may subsequently postpone or lower the industry’s traditional strong seasonality, in turn impacting the foundry industry’s 2H20 revenue. In terms of market demand, the current pandemic situation means the public will almost certainly possess reduced purchasing power. In response, foundries are turning elsewhere and looking for mid- to long-term demand drivers that can support the industry’s momentum, such as 5G infrastructure construction, servers and data centers for telecommunications, and IoT for industrial automation. However, the demand from these mid- to long-term applications still falls short of the demand share from the potentially waning consumer market. Therefore, depending on the severity of COVID-19’s impact on the supply chain and on the consumer market, foundries will likely need to remain agile in adjusting their operational strategies and revenue forecasts. Taking into account the possibility of deferred or dwindling seasonality and assuming that the pandemic is unlikely to be brought under control in 2H20, TrendForce’s outlook on foundry revenue in 2020 remains conservative, with future developments depending on the progress of pandemic containment and the recovery time of the consumer market.
Notes: 1. Samsung’s revenues includes revenues from its System LSI unit and its foundry businesses 2. GlobalFoundries’ revenue includes revenue generated by the chip manufacturing unit that it acquired from IBM 3. PSMC’s revenues includes its foundry revenue only 4.Hua Hong’s revenue include figures from its publicly disclosed revenue only
Q-Free finds a new production partner in Norautron Q-Free is entering into a partnership with Norautron for Norwegian production of an intelligent transportation systems at the EMS providers premises in Horten, Norway.
Sanmina is feeling the effects of COVID-19 – but keeps on trucking “While the financial results for our second fiscal quarter were influenced significantly by COVID-19, I am pleased to report we were still able to generate $119 million of free cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet with over $1.1 billion in cash.” says CEO Hartmut Liebel.
Celestica manufactures ventilator components for Medtronic EMS provider Celestica is collaborating with Medtronic to produce subassemblies for Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980 (PB980) ventilators.
Jenoptik supplies laser systems to Chinese automotive supplier A Chinese automotive supplier has ordered an additional laser-scoring machine for precision airbag perforation, investing in technology for processing automotive interiors.
SK Innovation ups its EV battery investment in the US to $2.5B The South Korean company says it plans to make an additional investment in its US battery business. This additional investment will fund the start of construction of a second electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia.
Note inks agreement medtech company Swedish EMS provider Note has signed an agreement with Breas Medical, which is a Swedish international company that develops respiratory aids (ventilators) for hospitals and home care.
Volvo cuts 1300 jobs as COVID-19 speeds up transformation Volvo Cars says it plans to accelerate its transformation to position the company for long term growth. As a result, it is giving notice for a reduction of 1,300 white-collar positions in its Swedish operations, plus a continued review and reduction of consultancy contracts.
Memory Market wont exceed 2018 high of $163.3B until 2022 IC Insights says that strong growth is forecast to return to the memory IC market in 2021 (21%) and 2022 (29%).
Proxy lassos smart ring maker Motiv San Francisco-based digital identity specialist Proxy Inc. has acquired the entire technology portfolio and patents of smart ring-maker Motiv.
Intervala ups manufacturing presence in Northeast Intervala LLC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has acquired New Hampshire-based Princeton Technology Corporation.
Gorenje forced to reduce its workforce due to impact of COVID-19 Hisense Europe Group (Gorenje) says that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the company cut the number of employees.
MVTec opens new subsidiary in China MVTec Software GmbH, is strengthening its presence in China. The Munich-based company has opened a branch near Shanghai.
COVID-19 hits Hanza in waves – 90 jobs lost Swedish manufacturing strategist, Hanza, describes how the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected operations in the period and further expects that both the economy and the demand will continue to weaken during 2020.
Elbit Systems awarded $103M airborne electronic warfare contract The company says it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country.
Merck acquires OLED patents for display applications from Konica Minolta Science and technology company, Merck, has acquired the OLED patent portfolio for display applications from Konica Minolta Inc. The acquired portfolio comprises over 700 patent families.
Scanfil starts 2020 with a strong first quarter The turnover for the EMS provider for the first quarter amounted to EUR 144.1 million, and increase of 10.9% from EUR 129.9 million during the same period last year.
NCAB acquires US-based Bare Board Group NCAB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the US-based company Bare Board Group (BBG) located in Largo, Florida, with offices in Canada and Taiwan.
Macs with Apple chips on the horizon Apple Inc. is planning to start selling Mac computers equipped with its own main processors as soon as next year.
Parrot Drones, NEOTech forge manufacturing deal NEOTech has been tapped by France’s Parrot Drones to build drones at several U.S. facilities for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.
Kitron kicks off 2020 with new records EMS provider Kitron is reporting revenue and profit growth for the first quarter. The order backlog was record high, and the company maintains its outlook for 2020.
NA Semi equipment industry posts March 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.21 billion in billings worldwide in March 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
Mikron reacts to the low demand from the automotive industry In November 2019, the Mikron Group announced plans to introduce short-time working and implement initial personnel adjustments at the machine manufacturing site in Agno.
Veoneer to focus on core Electronics business Automotive technology company, Veoneer, has, following a strategic review, decided to exit the brake control business and has signed a non-binding agreement with a well-established automotive supplier to divest its yet to be launched US brake control programs.