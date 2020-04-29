© NOTE

Note inks agreement medtech company

Swedish EMS provider Note has signed an agreement with Breas Medical, which is a Swedish international company that develops respiratory aids (ventilators) for hospitals and home care.

Batch production has begun, and volumes are expected to pick up already during the current quarter, with an increase of almost 300% to the original plan. The production takes place at Note’s manufacturing facility in Torsby. “Our new collaboration with Breas Medical is another example of our methodical investment in customers in the medtech area being successful. We consider the conditions as good as this cooperation will develop strongly already in the near future,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in a press release. “Choosing NOTE Torsby AB as a partner for the production of printed circuit boards for our new fan platform was ultimately as easy as the obvious choice. A modern fan platform and a modern plant that invests in the future create the basis for a long-term and successful collaboration,” adds Martin Gustavsson, VP Global Sourcing Manager, Breas Medical AB.