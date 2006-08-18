Apple had to recall products because of RoHS

Anyone who is wondering why the Apple products AirPort Base Station, iSight etc. disappeared from the store shelves a short time before July 1? We can tell you that Apple had to recall the products from the European market in order to meet the RoHS directive's requirement since the products were not RoHS compliant.



A spokesperson from Apple confirmed to Forbes that a number of products from Apple had to be recalled since they didn't complied with the RoHS directive. However the spokesperson stressed that Apple's flag ship the iPod meets the requirements of the RoHS directive.