Intervala ups manufacturing presence in Northeast

Intervala LLC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has acquired New Hampshire-based Princeton Technology Corporation.

The transaction expands Invervala’s cable and harness manufacturing capabilities in an AS9100 certified environment and folds in Princeton’s PCBs assemblies and integrated electromechanical products capacity, as well as several top-tier customers in the defense and medical markets, according to a press release announcing the acquisition. Current Intervala VP and General Manager Jon Saunders will lead the new operation. Intervala President and CEO Teresa Huber said, “Our acquisition of Princeton Technology represents another significant milestone in Intervala’s growth journey. Princeton has built a talented team and a notable customer list that includes many industry leaders. We are thrilled to welcome them to Intervala and look forward to building on our unique culture of customer excellence to achieve mutual business success.”