© Merck Group

Merck acquires OLED patents for display applications from Konica Minolta

Science and technology company, Merck, has acquired the OLED patent portfolio for display applications from Konica Minolta Inc. The acquired portfolio comprises over 700 patent families.

“Adding Konica Minolta’s patents to our already strong portfolio will further boost our OLED development pipeline”, said Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Performance Materials. “With this step we will further strengthen our power to drive innovations in the fast-growing market of OLED displays.” For more than 15 years, Merck has conducted research and development in the OLED technology field. The acquisition of Konica Minolta’s OLED patents for display applications is effective immediately. Financial terms were not disclosed.