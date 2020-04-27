© Scanfil Electronics Production | April 27, 2020
Scanfil starts 2020 with a strong first quarter
The turnover for the EMS provider for the first quarter amounted to EUR 144.1 million, and increase of 10.9% from EUR 129.9 million during the same period last year.
Two thirds of the increase in turnover came from the acquisition of HASEC during the previous year, while one third comprised organic growth, the company states in its fiscal quarter report. Turnover for the quarter was EUR 144.1 million, somewhat lower than the company expected due to the longer-than-planned closure of Chinese facilities in February due to the COVID-19 epidemic. However, turnover of the Communication segment increased compared to first quarter of the previous year by EUR 4.4 million (24.7%). The biggest single growth driver was the demand for 5G network elements. Scanfil’s operating profit for the first quarter of 2020 was EUR 8.6 million, 6.0% of turnover, compared to EUR 6.8 million for the same period last year, which then represented 5.3% of turnover. Operating profit increased 26.1% compared the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase in the operating profit resulted from the increase in turnover and improved operational efficiency. The net profit for the review period was EUR 7.5 million, compared with EUR 4.8 million during 1Q19. “The development of sales was particularly strong in March, compensating for the slower February. Longer than expected, shutdowns of plants in China due to the coronavirus situation had a negative impact on realized sales in February. The delivery capacity of the supply chain did not set any major restrictions on our deliveries during the quarter,” says CEO, Petteri Jokitalo, in the report. The CEO also expresses his clear intention to continue with its planned investments during the year. “We have been determined to continue our investment program as planned. In 2020 we have invested, for example, in an electronics assembly line at the Sieradz plant and an automated storage system at the Åtvidaberg plant,” Jokitalo continues. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Scanfil's visibility for the rest of the year has decreased, and uncertainties have increased. Jokitalo explains that the risk is related to customer demand and the delivery capacity of the supply chain, as well as the safety and capability of its plants and employees. “We have already seen some of these risks materializing, and this trend will likely continue during the next months,” the CEO says. “The health and safety of our employees is always priority number one. We always comply with the instructions of local health authorities, and we also share the best practices between our plants to minimize coronavirus risks. If necessary, we are also ready to take rapid and drastic measures to protect our employees,” Jokitalo concludes.
Elbit Systems awarded $103M airborne electronic warfare contract The company says it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country.
Merck acquires OLED patents for display applications from Konica Minolta Science and technology company, Merck, has acquired the OLED patent portfolio for display applications from Konica Minolta Inc. The acquired portfolio comprises over 700 patent families.
Scanfil starts 2020 with a strong first quarter The turnover for the EMS provider for the first quarter amounted to EUR 144.1 million, and increase of 10.9% from EUR 129.9 million during the same period last year.
NCAB acquires US-based Bare Board Group NCAB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the US-based company Bare Board Group (BBG) located in Largo, Florida, with offices in Canada and Taiwan.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeMaximising Performance and Reliability of Automotive Electronics with Conformal Coatings Phil Kinner, Head of the Conformal Coatings Division at Electrolube, explains how modern, carefully formulated conformal coatings are helping automotive electronics manufacturers to deliver high-reliability, long-life products for a particularly demanding customer base.[b][/b]
Macs with Apple chips on the horizon Apple Inc. is planning to start selling Mac computers equipped with its own main processors as soon as next year.
Parrot Drones, NEOTech forge manufacturing deal NEOTech has been tapped by France’s Parrot Drones to build drones at several U.S. facilities for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.
Kitron kicks off 2020 with new records EMS provider Kitron is reporting revenue and profit growth for the first quarter. The order backlog was record high, and the company maintains its outlook for 2020.
NA Semi equipment industry posts March 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.21 billion in billings worldwide in March 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
Mikron reacts to the low demand from the automotive industry In November 2019, the Mikron Group announced plans to introduce short-time working and implement initial personnel adjustments at the machine manufacturing site in Agno.
Veoneer to focus on core Electronics business Automotive technology company, Veoneer, has, following a strategic review, decided to exit the brake control business and has signed a non-binding agreement with a well-established automotive supplier to divest its yet to be launched US brake control programs.
Vitesco to open new R&D centre in China Vitesco Technologies, the powertrain business of Continental, will build an R&D centre in Tianjin, China.
East/West and SISU partner on low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 fight EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises, and SISU, a robotics engineering firm, both based in Austin, Texas, are partnering to build AIR BOOST's Austin P51 emergency hospital ventilator.
Akasol places another production equipment order Akasol has commissioned Woll Maschinenbau GmbH to develop and supply of highly automated production equipment for the Gigafactory 1 at its new site in Darmstadt.
Volvo and Daimler form JV for large-scale production of fuel cells Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group, have signed a preliminary non-binding agreement to establish a new joint venture. The intention is to develop, produce and commercialise fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications and other use cases.
Aurora Circuits offering free PCBs for ventilators PCB manufacturer Aurora Circuits will produce circuit boards for ventilator manufacturers at no cost, the company announced this week.
Foxconn adding mask, ventilator assembly in Wisconsin In response to the shortage of medical gear needed in the face of COVID-19, Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has shifted assembly production to procedural masks in Mount Pleasant and is collaborating with Medtronic to produce ventilators.
VVDN Technologies continues its manufacturing expansion VVDN Technologies, a product engineering and manufacturing company, is opening its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.
Schweizer posts lukewarm results for 2019 Schweizer Electronic AG confirms consolidated figures for 2019 and provides an outlook for 2020; revenues and EBITDA are in line with revised expectations
SMT supports its medical engineering customers during the crisis An end of the current pandemic is far from being predicted and the number of infected people and those, who needed hospital treatment is increasing day by day. And more and more companies within the industry is stepping up to aid in the fight.
Incap's plant in India to remain closed - UK factory operates with reduced capacity Governments across the world have taken significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In India, the extension of the lockdown has been uncertain and currently it has been extended until 4 May 2020. Due to the lockdown, Incap’s factory closure in India continues until further notice.
Innovations in Optics expands to accommodate growth Following several years of growth, Innovations in Optics, Inc. is planning to move into a new, larger facility.
Hanza initiates action program due to COVID-19 The Swedish company is taking actions to face uncertain demand within some customer segments.
Global semiconductor capex forecast to drop 3% again this year Semiconductor producers hoping to keep capital spending plans intact despite virus outbreak.
Gémosz is working through the pandemic Hungarian EMS provider, Gémosz Elektronikai Kft. is still operating during the current pandemic; but with some difficulties.Load more news