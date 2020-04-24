© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 24, 2020
Parrot Drones, NEOTech forge manufacturing deal
NEOTech has been tapped by France’s Parrot Drones to build drones at several U.S. facilities for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.
In a press release, NEOTech VP of Business Development Curt Anderson said, “We are proud to be chosen as the manufacturing solution partner for Parrot Drones. NEOTech is thrilled to finalize our agreement with Parrot after cooperative negotiations. Our in-depth experience with high-tech products and stringent U.S. government requirements will position NEOTech to best help Parrot deliver a quality-product on time.” In May 2019, Parrot passed a significant milestone in the Short-Range Reconnaissance drone program initiated by the United States Department of Defense. Parrot’s mature prototype presented to the U.S. Army and the U.S. DoD has met the high-level requirements and is now approved for larger-scale manufacturing. Headquartered in Chatsworth, California, NEOTech will procure the components and build the drones at its multiple U.S. manufacturing sites that are AS9100:2016 certified and ITAR registered, to be delivered in July 2020. “Parrot is honored to work with the DoD on this highly strategic project,” said Laurent Rouchon, VP Security & Defense at Parrot. “We have successfully met the high standards set over the last 12 months on the prototype efforts and we look forward to entering this final phase and launching production in the USA.” Parrot and NEOTech will also collaborate to manufacture and assemble the drone’s ground remote controls, where each drone’s cybersecurity software will be flashed at NEOTech’s facilities where the units will be built.
