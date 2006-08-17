Siemens close to sell off its SBS and<br>Enterprise Networks businesses

According to Yahoo News German electronics conglomerate Siemens is now close to sell out its unprofitable SBS and Enterprise Networking businesses.

Siemens Business Services and Siemens Enterprise Networks has been unprofitable for a long time and according to Yahoo News Siemens will now have the opportunity to get about 1-1,3 Bn euros for its Enterprise Networking Business while the company may have to pay to get rid of its SBS business.