© Aurora Circuits

Aurora Circuits offering free PCBs for ventilators

PCB manufacturer Aurora Circuits will produce circuit boards for ventilator manufacturers at no cost, the company announced this week.

In a press release announcing the decision, the Illinois-based company said that organizations are invited to contact Aurora Circuits to start the PCB acquisition process for the cost of shipping only. Aurora Circuits President Dr. Christopher Kalmus, who has been associated with the PCB industry for more than 60 years, said, “We are in this fight together, and it is our duty as an American manufacturer to contribute to this effort battling this terrible disease. We are willing and eager to join the front lines with our valued medical partners, and what better way than providing them with critical components as quickly and cost effectively as possible! The slowdown in the automotive industry, which is our primary customer base, has opened up capacity at our facility, and I have made it a priority to use this as an opportunity to put American innovation and resources to work.”