Foxconn adding mask, ventilator assembly in Wisconsin

In response to the shortage of medical gear needed in the face of COVID-19, Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has shifted assembly production to procedural masks in Mount Pleasant and is collaborating with Medtronic to produce ventilators.

A press release stated the masks are being manufactured under the brand Sharp, which is owned by Foxconn, and are undergoing testing in the United States. The company will assemble tens of thousands of procedural masks for general use by medical professionals, law enforcement, pharmacists, and caregivers, and others. Foxconn Vice Chairman and Board Member Dr. Jay Lee said, “Foxconn’s founder, Terry Gou, has heard the call from federal and state elected leaders for industries and businesses to pull together their resources and do their part in the fight against COVID-19. Whether it is consumer electronics, industrial Artificial Intelligence, display technology, high-performance computing, 5G networks, or procedural masks, Foxconn’s manufacturing expertise, global supply-chain reach, and agility is working to save lives.” Foxconn said it is abiding by the State of Wisconsin’s Emergency Orders issued by Governor Evers, as well as CDC prevention guidelines. Those measures include a portion of Foxconn’s employees being required to work from home while those in the factory assembling masks are following safety protocols and procedures that include body temperature screenings upon arrival to work, handwashing, and the use of personal protective equipment. Foxconn and Medtronic, which announced plans to produce medical ventilators for use abroad in early April from its Dublin, Ireland headquarters, are collaborating to fast-track R&D and production capabilities in the U.S. for two of Medtronic’s ventilators, the PB560 and PB980.