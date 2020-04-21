© Foxconn Technology Group General | April 21, 2020
Foxconn adding mask, ventilator assembly in Wisconsin
In response to the shortage of medical gear needed in the face of COVID-19, Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has shifted assembly production to procedural masks in Mount Pleasant and is collaborating with Medtronic to produce ventilators.
A press release stated the masks are being manufactured under the brand Sharp, which is owned by Foxconn, and are undergoing testing in the United States. The company will assemble tens of thousands of procedural masks for general use by medical professionals, law enforcement, pharmacists, and caregivers, and others. Foxconn Vice Chairman and Board Member Dr. Jay Lee said, “Foxconn’s founder, Terry Gou, has heard the call from federal and state elected leaders for industries and businesses to pull together their resources and do their part in the fight against COVID-19. Whether it is consumer electronics, industrial Artificial Intelligence, display technology, high-performance computing, 5G networks, or procedural masks, Foxconn’s manufacturing expertise, global supply-chain reach, and agility is working to save lives.” Foxconn said it is abiding by the State of Wisconsin’s Emergency Orders issued by Governor Evers, as well as CDC prevention guidelines. Those measures include a portion of Foxconn’s employees being required to work from home while those in the factory assembling masks are following safety protocols and procedures that include body temperature screenings upon arrival to work, handwashing, and the use of personal protective equipment. Foxconn and Medtronic, which announced plans to produce medical ventilators for use abroad in early April from its Dublin, Ireland headquarters, are collaborating to fast-track R&D and production capabilities in the U.S. for two of Medtronic’s ventilators, the PB560 and PB980.
Aurora Circuits offering free PCBs for ventilators PCB manufacturer Aurora Circuits will produce circuit boards for ventilator manufacturers at no cost, the company announced this week.
VVDN Technologies continues its manufacturing expansion VVDN Technologies, a product engineering and manufacturing company, is opening its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.
Schweizer posts lukewarm results for 2019 Schweizer Electronic AG confirms consolidated figures for 2019 and provides an outlook for 2020; revenues and EBITDA are in line with revised expectations
SMT supports its medical engineering customers during the crisis An end of the current pandemic is far from being predicted and the number of infected people and those, who needed hospital treatment is increasing day by day. And more and more companies within the industry is stepping up to aid in the fight.
Incap's plant in India to remain closed - UK factory operates with reduced capacity Governments across the world have taken significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In India, the extension of the lockdown has been uncertain and currently it has been extended until 4 May 2020. Due to the lockdown, Incap’s factory closure in India continues until further notice.
Innovations in Optics expands to accommodate growth Following several years of growth, Innovations in Optics, Inc. is planning to move into a new, larger facility.
Hanza initiates action program due to COVID-19 The Swedish company is taking actions to face uncertain demand within some customer segments.
Global semiconductor capex forecast to drop 3% again this year Semiconductor producers hoping to keep capital spending plans intact despite virus outbreak.
Gémosz is working through the pandemic Hungarian EMS provider, Gémosz Elektronikai Kft. is still operating during the current pandemic; but with some difficulties.
TTM completes sale of mobility business unit TTM Technologies has completed the divestiture of its four China manufacturing plants comprising substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Manz ramps up business operations in Italy again Manz AG says it is resuming operations at its development site for lithium-ion batteries and capacitors in Italy.
AT&S supplies components for respirators Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, AT&S has entered into numerous new partnerships with manufacturers of respiratory equipment - for example in the USA and India.
GPV is up and running in Sri Lanka The Danish EMS provider announces that its has managed to obtain the necessary approval to resume production at its manufacturing location in Sri Lanka, in spite of the current curfew in the country.
DigiProces is doing its part in the fight agains COVID-19 Due to the rapid development of the pandemic, intensive care units has an urgent need of mechanical ventilation systems. Now, a group of technology companies and scientific units have responded.
PRIDE Industries installs Assure X-ray component counter from DAGE PRIDE Industries, Inc., says that the company recently purchased an Assure X-ray Component Counter from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.
Impacted by the pandemic, GoPro pivots In response to the current global health crisis, GoPro Inc. has announced a multi-pronged strategic re-alignment that includes immediate cost-cutting measures and a withdrawal of its 2020 guidance.
General Motors, Ventec ready to ship ventilators As part of a joint effort to provide critical equipment to the healthcare industry in its response to COVID-19, General Motors is in the process of shipping the first batch of ventilators as part of GM’s contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
2019 global semiconductor equipment sales slip 7% Semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide logged sales of USD 59.8 billion in 2019, a 7% drop from the all-time high of USD 64.5 billion in 2018, according to SEMI.
Note increases capacity at Swedish plant In order to meet the increased demand for microelectronics produced in clean rooms, the Swedish EMS provider has invested in increased production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Norrtälje, Sweden.
Neways sees dip in turnover in 1Q20 – order intake down The EMS provider recorded an order intake of EUR 118.6 million in 1Q20; a decline of 41.0% mainly due to the demand drop in automotive, which saw a very high intake last year.
Cisco plans acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks Cisco has announced plans to purchase privately held Fluidmesh Networks, a developer of wireless backhaul systems for mission critical applications headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
TT takes extra steps to fortify itself during the pandemic Given the uncertainty and the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced outlook for economic and industrial output globally, TT has taken actions to reduce costs and protect our cash flows.Load more news
