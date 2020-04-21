© VVDN Technologies

VVDN Technologies continues its manufacturing expansion

VVDN Technologies, a product engineering and manufacturing company, is opening its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.

This expansion comes as a part of the company's plan to further strengthen its engineering service offerings and increasing its manufacturing capacity by adding to the infrastructure. VVDN's new Global Innovation Park at Manesar is spread over 10 acres. This campus has a planned capacity of approximately 100’000 employees and will be operational by mid-May, 2020. The new campus facility, part of the previously announced expansion plan to dramatically increase capacity for the manufacturing of next generation technology solutions, will greatly increase the production output. The Global Innovation Park currently houses the VVDN Production Hub; which aims to increase the quality and capacity of its global electronic product manufacturing, VVDN's new facility is equipped with world class SMT, Product assembly areas, ISO Class 6 and 8 Clean Room, as well as Testing and Validation Infrastructure. It also houses the VVDN R&D and Testing Lab, where the company will promote agile product development. Today, VVDN produces a wide range of solutions such as Trackers, Dashcams, Cameras, Wi-Fi Access Points and 5G equipment. With this new campus, the company has strengthened its manufacturing position in India and says that it can serve the global customer's needs of electronic manufacturing of innovative solutions. "VVDN's growth is a landmark of a unique transformation in the company's history. VVDN launching a major global expansion of its manufacturing efforts in India, underscores the company's commitment to be India's Premier ODM company catering to both the domestic and global market's needs," says CEO Bhupender Saharan, CEO, in a press release. Saharan continued, "This manufacturing expansion has occurred at a unique time when the world is looking for manufacturing alternatives, and VVDN is now determined to offer its global customers a world class manufacturing capability with an excellent quality level. The electronics manufacturing world is rapidly evolving and VVDN is ready to meet the needs of the new normal of the world with its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, capacity and manpower."