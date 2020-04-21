© kentoh dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 21, 2020
SMT supports its medical engineering customers during the crisis
An end of the current pandemic is far from being predicted and the number of infected people and those, who needed hospital treatment is increasing day by day. And more and more companies within the industry is stepping up to aid in the fight.
SMT Elektronik GmbH says they are also currently recording increasing order numbers from customers in the medical technology sector. Especially for the oxygen measuring devices (pulse oximeter) of Medlab medizinische Diagnosegeräte GmbH the demand has increased three to fivefold. These devices measure the oxygen saturation in the blood as well as the pulse and can be used from neonate to adult. Due to the integrated alarm function, the pulse oximeters can also be used for monitoring a patient. “In this crisis, it is important to still be aware that each individual can contribute to the containment of the virus. In our function as an EMS service provider, we give everything to manufacture the electronic assemblies and make them available to our customers for their urgently needed devices”, explains Christian Potz, CEO, in a press release. “Therefor, we are in active exchange with our suppliers. Especially when it comes to the international procurement, we are dependent on on-time deliveries. We are still feeling the effects of the restrictions and plant closures of recent weeks.”
Aurora Circuits offering free PCBs for ventilators PCB manufacturer Aurora Circuits will produce circuit boards for ventilator manufacturers at no cost, the company announced this week.
Foxconn adding mask, ventilator assembly in Wisconsin In response to the shortage of medical gear needed in the face of COVID-19, Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has shifted assembly production to procedural masks in Mount Pleasant and is collaborating with Medtronic to produce ventilators.
VVDN Technologies continues its manufacturing expansion VVDN Technologies, a product engineering and manufacturing company, is opening its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.
Schweizer posts lukewarm results for 2019 Schweizer Electronic AG confirms consolidated figures for 2019 and provides an outlook for 2020; revenues and EBITDA are in line with revised expectations
Incap's plant in India to remain closed - UK factory operates with reduced capacity Governments across the world have taken significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In India, the extension of the lockdown has been uncertain and currently it has been extended until 4 May 2020. Due to the lockdown, Incap’s factory closure in India continues until further notice.
Innovations in Optics expands to accommodate growth Following several years of growth, Innovations in Optics, Inc. is planning to move into a new, larger facility.
Hanza initiates action program due to COVID-19 The Swedish company is taking actions to face uncertain demand within some customer segments.
Global semiconductor capex forecast to drop 3% again this year Semiconductor producers hoping to keep capital spending plans intact despite virus outbreak.
Gémosz is working through the pandemic Hungarian EMS provider, Gémosz Elektronikai Kft. is still operating during the current pandemic; but with some difficulties.
TTM completes sale of mobility business unit TTM Technologies has completed the divestiture of its four China manufacturing plants comprising substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Manz ramps up business operations in Italy again Manz AG says it is resuming operations at its development site for lithium-ion batteries and capacitors in Italy.
AT&S supplies components for respirators Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, AT&S has entered into numerous new partnerships with manufacturers of respiratory equipment - for example in the USA and India.
GPV is up and running in Sri Lanka The Danish EMS provider announces that its has managed to obtain the necessary approval to resume production at its manufacturing location in Sri Lanka, in spite of the current curfew in the country.
DigiProces is doing its part in the fight agains COVID-19 Due to the rapid development of the pandemic, intensive care units has an urgent need of mechanical ventilation systems. Now, a group of technology companies and scientific units have responded.
PRIDE Industries installs Assure X-ray component counter from DAGE PRIDE Industries, Inc., says that the company recently purchased an Assure X-ray Component Counter from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.
Impacted by the pandemic, GoPro pivots In response to the current global health crisis, GoPro Inc. has announced a multi-pronged strategic re-alignment that includes immediate cost-cutting measures and a withdrawal of its 2020 guidance.
General Motors, Ventec ready to ship ventilators As part of a joint effort to provide critical equipment to the healthcare industry in its response to COVID-19, General Motors is in the process of shipping the first batch of ventilators as part of GM’s contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
2019 global semiconductor equipment sales slip 7% Semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide logged sales of USD 59.8 billion in 2019, a 7% drop from the all-time high of USD 64.5 billion in 2018, according to SEMI.
Note increases capacity at Swedish plant In order to meet the increased demand for microelectronics produced in clean rooms, the Swedish EMS provider has invested in increased production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Norrtälje, Sweden.
Neways sees dip in turnover in 1Q20 – order intake down The EMS provider recorded an order intake of EUR 118.6 million in 1Q20; a decline of 41.0% mainly due to the demand drop in automotive, which saw a very high intake last year.
Cisco plans acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks Cisco has announced plans to purchase privately held Fluidmesh Networks, a developer of wireless backhaul systems for mission critical applications headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
TT takes extra steps to fortify itself during the pandemic Given the uncertainty and the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced outlook for economic and industrial output globally, TT has taken actions to reduce costs and protect our cash flows.Load more news