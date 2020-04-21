© kentoh dreamstime.com

SMT supports its medical engineering customers during the crisis

An end of the current pandemic is far from being predicted and the number of infected people and those, who needed hospital treatment is increasing day by day. And more and more companies within the industry is stepping up to aid in the fight.

SMT Elektronik GmbH says they are also currently recording increasing order numbers from customers in the medical technology sector. Especially for the oxygen measuring devices (pulse oximeter) of Medlab medizinische Diagnosegeräte GmbH the demand has increased three to fivefold. These devices measure the oxygen saturation in the blood as well as the pulse and can be used from neonate to adult. Due to the integrated alarm function, the pulse oximeters can also be used for monitoring a patient. “In this crisis, it is important to still be aware that each individual can contribute to the containment of the virus. In our function as an EMS service provider, we give everything to manufacture the electronic assemblies and make them available to our customers for their urgently needed devices”, explains Christian Potz, CEO, in a press release. “Therefor, we are in active exchange with our suppliers. Especially when it comes to the international procurement, we are dependent on on-time deliveries. We are still feeling the effects of the restrictions and plant closures of recent weeks.”