Hanza initiates action program due to COVID-19
The Swedish company is taking actions to face uncertain demand within some customer segments.
These actions involve initiating trade union negotiations regarding moving Hanza’s electronics production in Åtvidaberg and consolidating it with the company’s electronics factory in Årjäng. Additionally, employees the company’s operations in Estonia will being given notice as technologies being relocated and merged, the company writes in a press release. The company says that demand within some customer segments has decreased as an effect of the coronavirus. As a response, Hanza has decided to initiate an action program which will affect up to 90 people out of the group’s 1’800 employees. Hanza has two electronics factories in its manufacturing cluster in Sweden, a smaller unit in Åtvidaberg and a larger unit in Årjäng. As COVID-19 has decreased and delayed some volumes and demand is expected to be lower going forward, the company is initiating union negotiations to relocate the company’s operations in Åtvidaberg to Årjäng. The negotiations concern approximetly 30 employees. The company’s manufacturing cluster in Estorina consists of four factories, and here as well the demand within certain customer groups have been negatively affected by COVID-19 and is also expected to remain lower going forward. The company is due to this streamlining the operations in Estonia, a move which will be affecting approximately 60 employees. “This is an extremely unfortunate development that we have not been able to influence”, says Erik Stenfors, CEO, Hanza. “The order volume from some segments is lower than previous forecasts and future developments are uncertain, which is why we must take action. We do, however, have a good financial position and good local management that will implement the necessary measures in the best possible way.”
