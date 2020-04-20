© Gemosz Electronics Production | April 20, 2020
Gémosz is working through the pandemic
Hungarian EMS provider, Gémosz Elektronikai Kft. is still operating during the current pandemic; but with some difficulties.
The developments surrounding COVID-19 has, and continues to, create several obstacles in regards to both our private and professional lives. Supply chain disruptions, production halts or slowdowns, social distancing; all of these are new challenges. As with any manufacturing company, the spread of COVID-19 has also affected Hungarian electronics manufacturer Gémosz. However, in a move to ease the situation to the best of their abilities, the company has chosen the road of transparency and continuous communication as a means to tackle the pandemic. “At present no suspicious case has arisen in our company. Out of a sense of responsibility towards our colleagues and their families, we are adapting our processes,” the company writes in a statement. As one can imagine with a worldwide pandemic, the Hungarian company has also been affected by reducing RFQ’s, decline in orders, troubles with availability of raw materials and manpower. But the primarily goal is to preserve the health of the people, therefore the company has done its best to minimize physical contact and implemented proper hygienic conditions in case where this is unavoidable. The company continues to state that it is still operating and manufacturing products, however it is possible that deliveries might be delayed and also just delivered partially. “As the office workforce has been reduced to the minimum, a delay in paperwork related tasks can be predicted for the next period. Naturally we are following the changes caused by the virus situation and we are acting regarding the provisions which affect our production,” the company writes. Evertiq reached out to plant manager and commercial director, Barnabás Nagy, to clarify how the situation has affected the company’s operating level. “We operated with overtime and weekend shifts before pandemic at around 120% and now we have come back down to 100%, 8h per day, no overtime or weekend shift,” Mr. Nagy explains in an emailed statement. The main reason for this reduction is not due to the order intake, but rather to keep the manpower fit and balanced; and to spin out certain demand. Gémosz has over the past few years seen a growth in turnover. However, due to the current pandemic, the available foresight is limited and the reduction in order intake might have effect on the company’s turnover. “We do not have any official outlook data available yet. Our annual sales growth was expected to be 17% for 2020, 22% for 2021 and 15% for 2022. We expect to align our company growth only in Q3 2020,” states Mr. Nagy. The company says that it is doing its best not to add to the disruptions of its partners and advises any one with urgent strict deadlines to reach out so that an appropriate priority list can be created.
