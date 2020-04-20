© TTM Technolgies

TTM completes sale of mobility business unit

TTM Technologies has completed the divestiture of its four China manufacturing plants comprising substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.

The Buyer is AKMMeadville Electronics (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., a Chinese consortium consisting of Meizhi Investment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Xiamen Semiconductor Investment Group Co., Ltd., AKM Electronics Industrial (Panyu) Ltd., and Anmei Ventures (Xiamen) Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (Anmei). The transaction is an important step in advancing TTM’s stated strategy of increasing its focus on growth markets characterised by long product cycles such as aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, industrial, instrumentation and networking/communications that more fully leverage TTM’s early engagement capabilities and industry leading differentiated solutions, while decreasing its focus on seasonal, consumer-oriented markets such as cellular. “I am very pleased to announce completion of this transaction even as the health and economic risks for the global economy related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) have escalated over the past several months,” says Tom Edman, CEO of TTM, in a press release. “We expect that the remaining TTM business will be less seasonal and will benefit as we serve longer cycle markets that better fit our strategic direction. We remain excited about the anticipated growth opportunities in 5G infrastructure, cloud data centers, aerospace and defense electronics, and increasing automotive electronic content. Finally, the cash proceeds from this sale will further strengthen our balance sheet during a period of global economic uncertainty and provide capital capacity for future growth investments.” The transaction is structured as the sale of TTM’s Mobility business unit consisting of its four China manufacturing plants on a debt free, cash free basis for a total of USD 550 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustments at closing. Net proceeds from the sale of these four plants are expected to be deployed to invest in the business or reduce our debt. In the fiscal year 2019, the Mobility business unit generated revenues of USD 556 million, non-GAAP operating income of USD 14.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 90.5 million.1