Flextronics to manufacture<br>Motofone as well

According to DigiTimes Flextronics will also get to manufacture Motorola's low price handsets.

According to DigiTimes Flextronics will start manufacturing the 50 million units of Motorola's Motofone within the next few months and that is ahead of Foxconn who will kick off its manufacturing of the low price handsets in the first quarter of 2007.