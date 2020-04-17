© GPV

GPV is up and running in Sri Lanka

The Danish EMS provider announces that its has managed to obtain the necessary approval to resume production at its manufacturing location in Sri Lanka, in spite of the current curfew in the country.

“In mid-March, the Government of Sri Lanka imposed a national curfew, which has made it difficult for us to keep production running at our site in Kochchikade as well as delivering to our customers. However, we have managed to obtain the necessary approval to work with approx. half of our staff and resume deliveries to customers. Similar to our other production sites, we have organised our production and administration in Sri Lanka to meet the Covid-19 preventive measures,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO at GPV, in a short update. With this update, all 13 of GPV production sites worldwide are now up and running and able to produce and deliver to its customers.