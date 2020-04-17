© DigiProces

DigiProces is doing its part in the fight agains COVID-19

Due to the rapid development of the pandemic, intensive care units has an urgent need of mechanical ventilation systems. Now, a group of technology companies and scientific units have responded.

Catalonian manufacturer, DigiProces, have been manufacturing – in series – electronic components integrated in these first emergency field ventilators to equip hospitals with the medical material needed to fight COVID-19. The intensive care units needs are being taken care of thanks to a group of technology companies and scientific units, and the mechanical ventilation systems have been created using 3D printing and with capacity for industrial production. “DigiProces is very proud of providing with its technological potential this important project, for which it is responsible for manufacturing the PCBA controlling the assisted breathing system of the device,” the company writes in a press release. These new field ventilators, which have been developed and certified in record time, aims to improve the accessibility to adequate treatment systems for hundreds of patients.