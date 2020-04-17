© PRIDE Electronics Production | April 17, 2020
PRIDE Industries installs Assure X-ray component counter from DAGE
PRIDE Industries, Inc., says that the company recently purchased an Assure X-ray Component Counter from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.
“PRIDE Industries is committed to our customers complete satisfaction while balancing an efficient and focused operation,” says Tony Lopez. Vice President, Manufacturing & Logistics Services, in a press release. “We match our extensive EMS industry experience with state-of-the-art technology solutions, like the DAGE X-ray Component Counter, to deliver on these business pillars.” Inventory knowledge is essential for modern industry. Live assurance of correct inventory in your MRP system at all times minimizes stock, labor, errors and costs ensuring customer confidence and trust to keep SMT lines running efficiently. “I’ve worked with PRIDE on various products,” adds Todd O’Neil, Business Development Manager for DAGE. “Part of the reason they selected our machine is its extreme ease of use and it fits perfectly with their model. Walking around this company is simply a ‘feel good’ moment. They are a nonprofit company that started in the basement of a church in 1966. The employees at this company are proud to work there, and it is a pleasure and priviledge to again be part of their solution.”
