Impacted by the pandemic, GoPro pivots
In response to the current global health crisis, GoPro Inc. has announced a multi-pronged strategic re-alignment that includes immediate cost-cutting measures and a withdrawal of its 2020 guidance.
As part of the restructuring, announced in a press release this week, the company will make a USD 100 million reduction to 2020 operating expenses that include reduced office space in five regions, a reduction in headcount of 200, or 20%, and other non-workforce related cuts to bring operating expenses to USD 250 million in 2021. Additionally, GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman has decided to forego the rest of his salary for 2020 and GoPro's Board of Directors will forego the remainder of their cash compensation for the same period. In the statement, Woodman said, "GoPro's global distribution network has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, driving us to transition into a more efficient and profitable direct-to-consumer-centric business over the course of this year. We are crushed that this forces us to let go of many talented members of our team, and we are forever grateful for their contributions. We have a clear opportunity to super-serve consumers' demand for our products in a more direct and efficient manner which can have a positive impact on the profitability of our business.” In 2019 GoPro.com attracted an average of seven million unique visitors per month. More than 20% of revenue came from top European markets and approximately 20% from the United States. Additionally, in Q12020, GoPro.com generated significantly more in sales in all regions, year-over-year. GoPro will continue to supply their products to leading retailers in key regions where consumers show a preference for in-person sales but will shift to a focus on consumer-direct sales in regions where GoPro.com currently has a strong foothold in the market. GoPro CFO and COO Brian McGee said, "We believe our more direct-to-consumer-centric approach is better aligned with the current business climate, is accretive to ASP and gross margin, and positions us well for when consumer demand begins to normalize. Substantially reduced operating expenses combined with improving ASP and gross margin significantly lowers the threshold to achieve profitability." To spearhead the effort, GoPro has appointed Aimée Lapic to the position of chief digital officer. Most recently Lapic served as Chief Marketing Officer for Pandora. Also announced was the withdrawal of the company’s Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance due to “global uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company said the re-alignment and cost reductions will not impact the company’s 2020 product roadmap, which includes new hardware, software and subscription products for both GoPro camera owners and smartphone-only users.
General Motors, Ventec ready to ship ventilators As part of a joint effort to provide critical equipment to the healthcare industry in its response to COVID-19, General Motors is in the process of shipping the first batch of ventilators as part of GM’s contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
2019 global semiconductor equipment sales slip 7% Semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide logged sales of USD 59.8 billion in 2019, a 7% drop from the all-time high of USD 64.5 billion in 2018, according to SEMI.
Note increases capacity at Swedish plant In order to meet the increased demand for microelectronics produced in clean rooms, the Swedish EMS provider has invested in increased production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Norrtälje, Sweden.
Neways sees dip in turnover in 1Q20 – order intake down The EMS provider recorded an order intake of EUR 118.6 million in 1Q20; a decline of 41.0% mainly due to the demand drop in automotive, which saw a very high intake last year.
Cisco plans acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks Cisco has announced plans to purchase privately held Fluidmesh Networks, a developer of wireless backhaul systems for mission critical applications headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
TT takes extra steps to fortify itself during the pandemic Given the uncertainty and the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced outlook for economic and industrial output globally, TT has taken actions to reduce costs and protect our cash flows.
Gradual rebound or slight dip - two scenarios for global silicon wafer market sales Global silicon wafer market sales could dip if uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 to the semiconductor industry persists or climb on the strength of rebounding chip sales, SEMI says in a report that lays out two wafer market scenarios for the second half of 2020.
MMI: EMS Top 50 sales reached $344 billion in 2019 Manufacturing Market Insider says that the sales of the Top 50 biggest EMS providers accounted for USD 344 billion in revenue during 2019 – an increase of USD 14 billion from 2018.
Increased order intake for NOTE's plant in Norrtälje The Swedish EMS producer says it continues to increase within medtech. One of NOTE's existing customers has placed an extended order of SEK 30 million (EUR 2.74 million) for immediate delivery in the second and third quarters.
Nidec to acquire the Delta production line from Secop Austria Nidec Corporation has signed a definitive agreement with Secop Austria GmbH, under which Nidec will acquire the Delta production line from Secop.
COVID-19 pushes ON Semiconductor to restructuring As a direct result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, ON Semiconductor has filed Federal form 8-K, outlining its restructuring plans.
Hyundai Mobis expands its technical center in India As part of its global R&D networking in Korea, North America, Europe, China and India, Hyundai Mobis says it will expand its technical center in India, which develops and validates automotive software. Through this, the company aims to strengthen its R&D activities in India, particularly software development for autonomous vehicles.
Manz resumes business operations at its German locations The workforce at the company's German sites Reutlingen and Tübingen will be resuming work following the Easter weekend. Short-time work has been requested for part of the workforce.
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer appointed as Schweizer's new CEO The Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG has decided to appoint Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer as the company's new CEO and Mr Marc Bunz as Deputy CEO.
Dymax Corp. expanding into North Carolina Global chemical manufacturer Dymax Corporation has pledged to create dozens of new jobs at a new production site in Gaston County, Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland has announced.
Philips, U.S. Gov team up to combat COVID-19 The Netherlands-based Royal Philips and the U.S. Government have announced they will collaborate to produce hospital ventilators at Philips’ U.S. manufacturing locations.
Datwyler adjusts its capacity at Mobility plants Datwyler says it is doing everything possible to protect the health of its employees, combat the spread of the coronavirus, and prevent interruptions to business operations. Adding to that the company is adjusting the capacity, cost structures and capital expenditure at its Mobility business unit.
EMA Design Automation partners with Dassault Systèmes EMA Design Automation says it has entered into a partnership with Dassault Systèmes. The companies will work towards the joint mission of connecting teams across a common data model for unified product development and collaboration.
Zollner Elektronik secures Nadcap Accreditation once again Zollner Elektronik AG has once again been successful in achieving renewed accreditation in accordance with the AC7120 international audit program of the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap).
tbp does its part to speed up delivery of respiratory equipment Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Netherlands, tbp electronics has accelerated the supply of crucial components to clients in the medical sector.
OJ Electronics affected by Malaysian lockdown Danish OJ Electronics, a designer and developer of electronic controls for underfloor heating and HVAC controls and power, says that it has – until now – managed to keep its production and supply chain activities up running, without any significant impact on deliveries.
Medtronic plans to make ventilators together with Foxconn Within four to six weeks, the medtech company is expecting to be producing ventilators together with the Taiwanese EMS-giant at its plant in Wisconsin.
U.S. chipmaking industry seeks to slow export rule changes Nine semi-conductor industry groups urged U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross slow the momentum to finalizing recently proposed rules that would further limit U.S. exports of semiconductors and other technology to China.Load more news
