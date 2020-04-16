© Note

Note increases capacity at Swedish plant

In order to meet the increased demand for microelectronics produced in clean rooms, the Swedish EMS provider has invested in increased production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Norrtälje, Sweden.

In early April, a new clean room of 300 square metre was inaugurated, which means doubling the area for clean room production. At the same time, the machinery has been updated and production is carried out in accordance with ISO 14644-1 (ISO class 7). With this the company's customer offering has been strengthened and in addition to precision mounting for complex environments, advanced microelectronics processes such as Wedge, Ball bonding and Die bonding are now also being offered. “We have successfully managed to attract several new customers to our microlab in Norrtälje and we have now significantly expanded our manufacturing capacity. We have a high level of expertise in microelectronics, which, among other things, is demanded from customers within medtech. We’re also proud to have started a collaboration with CERN for example, which is a European high-tech institute within nuclear research,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in a press release.