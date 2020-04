© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Top 50 sales increased from the previous year by 0.4%, largely as a result of the bottom 40 EMS firms dominating the growth. The Top 10 EMS companies such as Foxconn Celestica , and USI were the leading ten companies with growth rates ranging from -0.7% (Wistron) to 14.2% (Jabil). Foxconn alone achieved revenue growth of an estimated 0.9% from 2018 to 2019 in terms of NTD, but because of its depreciating currency, revenue growth in terms of USD decreased by 1.6 %. All MMI international currency conversions are based on average annual rates established by the Federal Reserve. Overall, the APAC region accounted for around 90.2% of the Top 50 EMS revenue, with the Americas representing 7.4% of revenue and EMEA 2.3%. In contrast, during the 1990s the Americas accounted for over 50% of all production, with EMEA assembling an estimated 30% and APAC serving around 20% of total production.MMI largely tabulates its ranking information through an annual survey of over 100 of the largest EMS companies worldwide.