© NOTE

Increased order intake for NOTE's plant in Norrtälje

The Swedish EMS producer says it continues to increase within medtech. One of NOTE's existing customers has placed an extended order of SEK 30 million (EUR 2.74 million) for immediate delivery in the second and third quarters.

The company says that the product is used in the intensive care and the need has increased considerably during the current pandemic. The order means that the volume for the customer will double during 2020 and the prospect that the high rate of production continues is expected to be good. “We are pleased that we continue to grow within medtech, which is a segment where we have grown a lot in recent years, and it fits well into our continued strategy. In addition, being able to contribute in these extraordinarily difficult times also feels very good”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in a press release.