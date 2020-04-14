© schweizer electronic ag

Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer appointed as Schweizer's new CEO

The Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG has decided to appoint Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer as the company's new CEO and Mr Marc Bunz as Deputy CEO.

Mr Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer has been a member of the Executive Board since 2011 and Mr Marc Bunz since 2010. "The Supervisory Board thereby expresses its trust and appreciation to a long time proven team. The Supervisory Board is convinced that it has concluded the right decision with regard to both the major investment in China and the current challenging situation to overcome the Corona crisis," an update from the company reads.