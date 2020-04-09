© Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corp. expanding into North Carolina

Global chemical manufacturer Dymax Corporation has pledged to create dozens of new jobs at a new production site in Gaston County, Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland has announced.

Connecticut-based Dymax said it will invest upwards of USD 21 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the City of Gastonia and create 59 new jobs, with an average yearly wage of $59,814. Currently, Gaston County’s average annual wage is approximately USD 41,000. State aid including a performance-based grant of USD 200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate the company’s expansion into Gaston County. Companies must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment and receive no allocations up front. Additionally, the grants require a matching from local governments prior to receiving any state monies. In a press statement issued by his office, Secretary Copeland said, “Even amid unprecedented short-term challenges facing the global economy, advanced manufacturers remain eager to invest in North Carolina because they know our business climate is conducive to their long-term success. North Carolina has the fifth largest manufacturing economy in the nation, a strong manufacturing workforce and a robust transportation network to support Dymax’s continued business growth.” Dymax President, North America Aaron Mambrino said, “Dymax is experiencing steady and significant growth, and our expansion from our Northeast roots into North Carolina opens doors to outstanding labor, technical and logistic resources. The combination of available resources and solid support from state and local officials made North Carolina a great choice.” In addition to North Carolina Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Gaston County Board of Commissioners, Gaston County Economic Development Commission and the City of Gastonia.