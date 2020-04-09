© datwyler

Datwyler adjusts its capacity at Mobility plants

Datwyler says it is doing everything possible to protect the health of its employees, combat the spread of the coronavirus, and prevent interruptions to business operations. Adding to that the company is adjusting the capacity, cost structures and capital expenditure at its Mobility business unit.

The low cyclical and solidly growing Healthcare and Food & Beverage businesses and online distributor Reichelt have high order volumes and capacity utilisation. These three businesses together account for more than 60% of net revenue from continuing Datwyler operations. The Healthcare plants are part of essential manufacturing activities worldwide and are still operating, in compliance with strict rules of behaviour and hygiene. From today's perspective, the supply chain to suppliers and customers is ensured for all Datwyler plants. In the Mobility business unit, Datwyler is adjusting capacity, cost structures and capital expenditure in response to declining demand and the closure of several customers' plants due to the corona pandemic. This will lead to short-time working and in some cases to temporary plant closures. The situation is normalising at the plants in China. Due to the uncertainties caused by the corona pandemic, the company says that it is unable to provide a reliable forecast for the 2020 financial year.