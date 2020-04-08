© tbp

tbp does its part to speed up delivery of respiratory equipment

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Netherlands, tbp electronics has accelerated the supply of crucial components to clients in the medical sector.

Amongst other things, this includes ventilation modules for Demcon macawi respiratory systems. During the pandemic this particular customer has witnessed a ten-fold increase in orders for its respirators, the Dutch company states in a press release. Demcon and tbp have been working together for many years, with tbp assuming responsibility for producing and supplying printed circuit board assemblies. Considering the high demand for respirators, new requests for these specific PCBA's are expected to follow. This means it is extremely important to safeguard the supply of essential high-quality components; in this case, tbp electronics will be counting on its suppliers and their temporary deliveries, the press release continues.