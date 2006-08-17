BenQ to spinn off its brand business

According to DigiTimes, quoting Asian electronics industry sources BenQ is likely to spinn off its brand business this year.

According to DigiTimes Eric Yu, senior vice president for finance at BenQ, recently said the company is evaluating the possibility of spinning off its brand business and industry sources indicated that the move may happen as soon as by the end of this year.



BenQ's sales from its own-branded business will top NT$50-60 billion in 2006, Eric Yu said in a statement.