Elvia PCB supports the fight against COVID-19 with PCBs

European PCB manufacturer, Elvia PCB Group, has been working non-stop since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is part of a project to manufacture thousands of ventilators by mid-May.

“The health and safety of its employees is, as always, the top priority. The necessary preventative measures were implemented quickly and efficiently and production is continuing in order to safeguard jobs and to ensure that Elvia continues to support its customers at this critical time,” the company writes in a press release. Faced with the spread of COVID-19, a consortium of four major industrial groups has committed to manufacture 10,000 medical ventilators by mid-May. Elvia’s facility, located in Normandy, France, is contributing to this critical project by manufacturing the PCBs for the medical ventilators, in a record time. “Elvia is proud to be supporting this vital endeavour. We have succeeded today in delivering the first batch of 500 PCBs, which was manufactured in just 4 working days,” says Bruno Cassin, Elvia PCB Group’s President, in the press release. Further production volumes of 1,500 PCBs are in preparation and even larger volumes are expected.