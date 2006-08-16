Anoto appoints new CEO

Anoto Group AB appoints Anders Norling as new CEO as of today. He succeeds Anoto's CFO Mats Blom who has also served as acting CEO.

Anders Norling has been the CEO of Sensys Traffic AB for the last five years. During this time Sensys Traffic AB has grown from a company with significant problems to being a highly profitable, rapidly growing global business. Anders Norling will continue as member of the board of Sensys Traffic AB.



”I see a great potential in working together with Anoto's very talented employees to implement a change in the company's way of working as well as create increased customer focus” says Anders Norling.



”We are very pleased to be able to introduce Anders Norling as Anoto's new CEO. His broad background in international business and his experience in the technology field is a great asset and I am convinced that the knowledge he possesses will contribute to a positive development of Anoto as a company”, says Hans Otterling, Chairman of the Board of Anoto Group AB.