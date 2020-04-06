© Neways

Neways Electronics Neunkirchen introduces short-time work

Neways Electronics Neunkirchen (NEN) in Germany, is responding to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and will be introducing short-time work from April 1st, 2020.

The EMS service provider is particularly affected by plant closures at large automotive and industrial companies, which have a negative impact on the business. NEN makes use of the easier access to short-time work benefits provided by the German government and will additionally reduce capacities through vacation, savings and flextime, the company states in a press release. The temporary reduction in regular working hours will initially apply until December 31st, 2020 and can be ended early if the economy recovers.