© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | April 06, 2020
European semiconductor sales up 2.4% in February 2020
The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.323 billion in February 2020, an increase of 2.4% compared to the January 2020 total of USD 3.247 billion.
Europe, alongside Japan, was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in February. With regard to developments in other regions, it is worth noting the 7.5% month-on-month decrease of the Chinese semiconductor market. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in February 2020 were USD 34.501 billion, down 2.2 % versus the January total of USD 35.387 billion; however, up 5.0% versus the same month in 2019. The growth of the European market in February was supported by strong demand for analog devices (+2%), logic devices (+1.7), and MOS micro-components (+1.4). The memory market continued to rebound strongly in February, with a 14.8% increase from January. In February, the exchange rate effect increased slightly when comparing European market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 3.014 billion Euros, up 3.0% versus the previous month and a decrease of 1.3% from the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, semiconductor sales increased by 2.9%.
Neways Electronics Neunkirchen introduces short-time work Neways Electronics Neunkirchen (NEN) in Germany, is responding to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and will be introducing short-time work from April 1st, 2020.
Hisense Gorenje extends production shutdown Hisense Gorenje says that it is extending its production shutdown at all its factories in Europe for another week.
Plexus starts production of ventilators in Scotland EMS provider Plexus is participating in the UK government’s efforts to expedite the manufacturing of ventilators in aide of the fight against COVID-19.
NCAB appoints Peter Kruk as new CEO Following the announcement late last year that Hans Ståhl planned to retire in 2020, the board of NCAB Group has now found his successor. Peter Kruk will be taking over as the new CEO of the PCB supplier.
Comtech Telecomm Corp. issues business update New York-based Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has issued a statement on the withdrawal of its business outlook for its fiscal year ending July 31, 2020, as well as an update on its proposed purchase of the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
Xerox provides HP acquisition update Xerox has issued a statement regarding its earlier proposal to buy HP Inc.
As Samsung Display exits the LCD market a major reshuffle is expected According to the latest investigations by the WitsView research division of TrendForce, the oversupply of TV panels in 2019 resulted in a major price drop. As such, panel manufacturers hoped to utilise their excess capacity in 2020 through increasing their production of monitor panels, with Samsung Display (SDC) having the most extensive plans.
Swedish PCB manufacturer updates machine park PCB manufacturer MMAB’s factory in the south of Sweden recently got a new drilling area with updated machines.
Ventec races to build up regional inventories to fight COVID-19 The electronics industry is playing a major role in supporting increased requirements for critical medical devices during the current COVID-19 pandemic. And with that an increase in demand of the building blocks is to be expected.
Elmatica sees a spike in demand - responds with growth in staff Growing demand, new customers and an increase in business within knowledge intensive industries, has reinforced the need for another Country Manager in Poland, a new Technical Manager and an additional resource in the Customer Service Department.
Co-operation negotiations completed at Etteplan Etteplan initiated co-operation negotiations on March 18th 2020 due to temporary changes in customer demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the negotiations have come to a complete.
Indian electronics company support the fight against COVID-19 Indian engineering and technology solutions company, Cyient, says it’s received clearance for its Mysore facility to run its MedTech manufacturing lines to support the production of medical equipment critical in the fight against COVID-19
Tesvolt kickstarts production at new German factory Semi-automated production began today in Europe’s first gigafactory for commercial battery storage systems, located in Wittenberg, Germany.
Global semiconductor materials market revenues slip 1.1% in 2019 Global semiconductor materials market revenues edged down 1.1% in 2019, SEMI reported in its Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS).
Cirexx Int’l posts COVID-19 update Santa Clara, California-headquartered Cirexx International has released a statement penned by President and CEO Philipp Menges concerning status of operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott gets OK for fast, portable COVID-19 test Abbott has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a rapid molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
COVID-19 limits viability for AT&S Considering current events and the effects that the global pandemic is having on logistics and production chains worldwide, AT&S is preparing itself for a decline in demand in some of its customer segments.
Neways provides update on COVID-19 impact The EMS provider says it has taken various measures to limit the risks to the health of its employees, as well as its clients and suppliers. In addition, the company has taken measures to safeguard business continuity.
Samsung Display plans to stop all LCD production in 2020 The South Korean company has reached the decision to end all of its production of LCD panels in its home country and in China by the end of 2020.
Orbit One updates machine park with new selective soldering machine Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One, has invested in a new ERSA selective soldering machine for the production unit in Ronneby, Sweden.
ZOLL pivots to focus on volume for ventilator production Massachusetts-based ZOLL Medical Corporation has shot capacity up to 10,000 ventilators per month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, representing a nearly 25-fold increase from normal volume production.
Computrol ramps output for ventilator production As the coronavirus pandemic continues its spread through the U.S., Idaho-based Computrol is joining a growing list of electronics manufacturers who are adjusting operations to support companies producing critical healthcare products.
ABB adding jobs, new distribution center in Arizona ABB has announced the creation of a new distribution center in Phoenix, in a move that will bring the company closer to Western U.S. distributors, contractors, industrial customers, and retailers.Load more news