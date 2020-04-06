© gorenje

Hisense Gorenje extends production shutdown

Hisense Gorenje says that it is extending its production shutdown at all its factories in Europe for another week.

The management of Hisense Gorenje has decided, in the light of the current situation due to the coronavirus epidemic across Europe, to extend the shutdown of all its European factories for another week, from 6 April to 10 April 2020. Production at the Velenje factories will resume on Tuesday, 14 April 2020, except for the Laundry production, which will start again on Friday, 10 April. The Mora plant in the Czech Republic will also start work on Tuesday, April 14. The factory in Valjevo, Serbia, will start operating on Monday, April 13, 2020. "After we return to work, we will continue to implement all preventive safety and security measures in all Hisense Gorenje companies. We urge our employees, during this time, to strictly comply with all preventive measures in order to protect their health and that of their loved ones," the company writes in the update.