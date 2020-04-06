© kentoh dreamstime.com

Plexus starts production of ventilators in Scotland

EMS provider Plexus is participating in the UK government’s efforts to expedite the manufacturing of ventilators in aide of the fight against COVID-19.

Plexus will be manufacturing and delivering ventilators to the National Health Service (NHS) to assist in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. These ventilators will be produced in Plexus’ facility located in Kelso, Scotland, the company states in a press release. “We are proud to be a part of this opportunity to produce a substantial number of ventilators that will be deployed in hospitals across the United Kingdom. I am humbled by the incredible work ethic of the Plexus teams in Kelso and Livingston, Scotland, and around the globe, who are doing their utmost to make the rapid production of these critical products possible,” says Ronnie Darroch, Executive Vice President and Regional President – EMEA.