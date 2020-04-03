© NCAB Group

NCAB appoints Peter Kruk as new CEO

Following the announcement late last year that Hans Ståhl planned to retire in 2020, the board of NCAB Group has now found his successor. Peter Kruk will be taking over as the new CEO of the PCB supplier.

Peter Kruk will assume his new role at the latest in the beginning of October 2020. Hans Ståhl will remain as a Board member and will continue to be a large owner in NCAB. Peter Kruk is currently the President of the EMEA region in Dometic, where he is also part of the Group Management. Before that he served for nine years in different leading positions at Stoneridge Inc, an American supplier to the transport industry where he was also part of Group Management. "After Hans Ståhl announced last year that he wished to retire in 2020 we have conducted a structured recruitment process. We have been looking for a leader with extensive international experience, preferably with background in sales and marketing in the industrial sector. We searched for a candidate who could continue to lead and develop NCAB according to the strategy and the business model that has been so successful for us," says Christian Salamon, Chairman of the Board of NCAB, in a press release. Under the leadership of Hans Ståhl, NCAB went from being a local Nordic trader with sales of SEK 200 million to a global, publicly listed, global supplier of PCBs with sales of SEK 2 billion and subsidiaries in 17 countries from China in the east to USA in the west. "I am happy to welcome Peter Kruk to NCAB and I feel both confidence and curiosity for his taking up this position. We have met each other in business earlier, and it makes me confident that our approaches are similar. NCAB has an exciting future with ample possibilities but also challenges in the wake of the Corona crises. I will fully remain in my role until Peter starts and then make sure that his introduction and the transition will be smooth. Thereafter I will leave the operating responsibilities but remain an engaged Board member and owner. I am very grateful for the years at NCAB. There is a fantastic team of people in all countries and in the board," says the departing CEO, Hans Ståhl. "NCAB is a very exciting global company with huge opportunities and I am very grateful for the board’s confidence and trust in me. I am very much looking forward to starting my position and together with the organization continue the excellent development that NCAB has had during Hans’ leadership," adds Peter Kruk.